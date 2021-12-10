Advertisement

Man arrested after false threats of violence at a high school

Lonnie Mace Jr., 39, of McArthur, Ohio, faces charges in connection with false accusations of...
Lonnie Mace Jr., 39, of McArthur, Ohio, faces charges in connection with false accusations of possible school violence.(Vinton County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man was arrested after investigators say he confessed to falsely claiming a student could bring a gun to school, leading to a countywide school lockdown Friday.

Lonnie Mace Jr., 39, of McArthur, allegedly make the false accusation, which stemmed from a family dispute, according to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Vinton County High School received the call Friday about the alleged threat, leading to the lockdown of Vinton County Schools.

Mace was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. His bond hearing is expected early next week.

The case will be sent to the Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office, deputies say.

