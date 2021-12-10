Man wanted for child abuse; toddler left black and blue

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Deputies are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection to the abuse of his girlfriend’s toddler.

According to the criminal complaint, Justin Boggs, of Hurricane, West Virginia is accused of severely injuring a 23-month-old boy.

On December 9, deputies say they received a call from a social worker with child protective services.

The complaint states the boy was taken to the hospital around 7 p.m. with bruising on the left side of his face, both eyes, his neck and back of head.

Medical professionals also determined the boy had suffered a concussion.

The boy’s mother told deputies the injuries occurred while the child was staying with her boyfriend, Justin Boggs, while she was at work on December 8.

She told deputies she received a call from Boggs around one or two p.m. stating that the child had fallen down several stairs outside of the home and was injured.

At the time, the boy’s mother said she was unable to leave work, but when she arrived home that evening, she found the boy laying on the couch, severely injured.

On December 10, a pediatrician informed law enforcement the child’s injuries were not consistent with a 23-month-old falling down several stairs. Medical professionals say the boy had a depressed skull fracture.

Deputies have traveled to Justin Boggs home, but have not been able to locate him.

Deputies say they believe Boggs unlawfully and feloniously abused the child causing him serious bodily injury.

