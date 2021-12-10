Advertisement

Man wanted on murder charge after shooting in southeast Ohio

A man died Thursday after a shooting in Ironton, and another man is wanted on a murder charge...
A man died Thursday after a shooting in Ironton, and another man is wanted on a murder charge in connection with the incident.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man died Thursday after a shooting in Ironton, and another man is wanted on a murder charge in connection with the incident, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department said.

Anthony W. Pemberton, 48, of Kitts Hill, was pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton.

Deputies say the shooting was reported just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday along County Road 7D in Ironton. Pemberton had been shot in the upper right leg and was being treated by paramedics when deputies arrived.

Investigators say Aaron K. Scott, 35, of Ashland, Kentucky, is wanted in connection with the shooting. Witnesses told deputies there was an argument in a driveway between Scott and Pemberton when Scott took out a handgun and allegedly shot the victim.

Scott, who’s wanted on a murder warrant, took off in a black Nissan Altima. He is described as 5 feet 11 and 210 pounds with brown eyes. The Boyd County (Kentucky) Sheriff’s Department located the Altima at Scott’s home.

Anyone with information about Scott’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 740-532-3525 or their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond Wednesday night to a shooting along East Fourth Avenue in Williamson, West...
Shooting victim’s name released
A 92-year-old man died in a wrong-way crash on U.S. 60 East near the Malden exit in Kanawha...
Name released in deadly wrong-way crash
The Greenup County jailer says any other infractions in the next two years will result in her...
Greenup County deputy jailer charged with second-offense DUI
Drivers are urged to use caution on their Wednesday morning commute due to black ice conditions.
Black ice reported throughout region
Three men face drug charges after a bust last week in Lawrence County, Ohio, that turned up...
3 men arrested in fentanyl bust

Latest News

hs hoops
One killed, two injured in head-on crash
Medical doctor undergoes liver transplant
Medical doctor undergoes liver transplant
The clerk says she could've been badly hurt if not for the brave actions of a couple customers.
Woman tries to set clerk on fire