Man wanted on murder charge after shooting in southeast Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man died Thursday after a shooting in Ironton, and another man is wanted on a murder charge in connection with the incident, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department said.

Anthony W. Pemberton, 48, of Kitts Hill, was pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton.

Deputies say the shooting was reported just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday along County Road 7D in Ironton. Pemberton had been shot in the upper right leg and was being treated by paramedics when deputies arrived.

Investigators say Aaron K. Scott, 35, of Ashland, Kentucky, is wanted in connection with the shooting. Witnesses told deputies there was an argument in a driveway between Scott and Pemberton when Scott took out a handgun and allegedly shot the victim.

Scott, who’s wanted on a murder warrant, took off in a black Nissan Altima. He is described as 5 feet 11 and 210 pounds with brown eyes. The Boyd County (Kentucky) Sheriff’s Department located the Altima at Scott’s home.

Anyone with information about Scott’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 740-532-3525 or their local law enforcement agency.

