Person hit by vehicle in Kanawha County; roadway closed
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews are on the scene Friday evening of an accident involving a pedestrian in the Milliken area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.
They said it was reported after 5:30 p.m. on Greenbrier Street and Elkhart Drive. Greenbrier Street is closed in that area.
The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.
We have a crew headed to the scene.
