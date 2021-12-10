Person hit by vehicle in Kanawha County; roadway closed

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews are on the scene Friday evening of an accident involving a pedestrian in the Milliken area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

They said it was reported after 5:30 p.m. on Greenbrier Street and Elkhart Drive. Greenbrier Street is closed in that area.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

