Sheriff | Truck, furniture taken from home in Johnson County

The 1991 Ford F-150 was stolen before Thanksgiving or the week of the holiday, the sheriff’s office reports.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a truck taken from the Stambaugh area.

The 1991 Ford F-150 was stolen before Thanksgiving or the week of the holiday, the sheriff’s office reports.

In addition to the truck, several other items were taken from a home including furniture and personal belongings.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was hauled out on a car trailer being pulled by a black extended cab truck.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

