Sheriff | Truck, furniture taken from home in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a truck taken from the Stambaugh area.

The 1991 Ford F-150 was stolen before Thanksgiving or the week of the holiday, the sheriff’s office reports.

In addition to the truck, several other items were taken from a home including furniture and personal belongings.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was hauled out on a car trailer being pulled by a black extended cab truck.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.