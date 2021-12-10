Special Metals strike in 70th day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The strike at Special Metals is now in its 70th day. Oct Oct. 1, 450 members of United Steelworkers Local 40 walked off the job.

Travis Noble is one of the those workers. He and his wife Ramona are raising two teenage boys without half their normal income.

“It’s been really tough, the lack of paycheck. Bill collectors are calling,” Travis said.

Ramona says without the help of the community tough times before the holidays would have been tougher.

“Local businesses, church family, friends, coworkers, they’ve been amazing,” Ramona said.

Company representatives, a federal mediator and Union President Chad Thompson met for negotiations Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Talks ended without a deal.

Thompson says safety issues, length of time for temporary job assignments, vacation time, and health care are a few reasons union members went on strike.

David Dugan, corporate communications director for Parent company Precision Castparts Corp., issued this statement:

“Specials Metals is continuing to negotiate with the union in good faith so that we can reach a fair agreement. We look forward to our next meeting December 14th with the union and federal mediator present. Meanwhile we intend to continue operating our facility.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.