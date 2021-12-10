Walmart in Ashland to close temporarily

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - Walmart announced Friday it will be closing its location in Ashland, Kentucky through the weekend to sanitize the store by a third-party specialist.

The statement released by the Walmart’s Corporate Affairs read in part, “As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Ashland store location at 351 River Hill Drive at 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community.”

The company says the plan is to reopen the store to customers on Sunday, December 12 at 6 a.m.

“When the store reopens Sunday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings,” the Corporate Affairs team continued. “In addition to offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers through walk-in or online appointments, we’re also offering easy access to vaccines for associates. Associates can receive their vaccinations at their home store pharmacy, on or off the clock.”

The statement also says associates who choose to become fully vaccinated will receive at $150 bonus.

