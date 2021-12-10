West Virginia American Water completes next phase of main replacement along Washington Street

CHARELSTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water announced today that it has completed the second of three phases in an estimated $1.5 million-dollar infrastructure upgrade project along Washington Street in Charleston.

The project is replacing approximately 1,800 feet of 12″ cast iron water main from Morris to Shrewsbury streets. Weather permitting, the entire project is on schedule to be completed by December 31.

The first phase of the project included water main replacement in the Morris Street intersection and throughout the block between Morris and Brooks streets alongside Charleston Area Medical Center’s General Hospital.

The second phase of the project began on Monday, November 22 and included water main replacement in the Brooks Street intersection and throughout the block between Brooks Street and Leon Sullivan Way.

The Brooks Street to Leon Sullivan Way block is anticipated to be fully reopened to daily traffic beginning Friday, December 10.

Final paving of this block will be completed in early spring 2022.

The final phase of the project is slated to begin on Monday, December 13 with a closure of the left lane only in the Leon Sullivan Way to Shrewsbury Street block. The left lane of this block is expected to be closed for approximately three weeks.

The Leon Sullivan Way and Washington Street intersection will remain open to traffic during the day with the limited closure of lanes overnight.

