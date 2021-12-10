Woman arrested after allegedly trying to set store clerk on fire

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – A woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly trying to set a convenience store clerk and the store on fire, Ashland Police said.

Felicia Helton, 36, of Ashland, is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder.

Officers say the incident happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Winchester Avenue and 22nd Street in Ashland. Police say gasoline was poured onto the clerk and around the cashier area.

Investigators said Helton attempted to use a lighter to set the clerk and store on fire. Customers were able to subdue Helton until police arrived.

Helton was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.