Advertisement

Woman arrested after allegedly trying to set store clerk on fire

Felicia Helton, 36, of Ashland, is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder after...
Felicia Helton, 36, of Ashland, is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder after allegedly trying to set a convenience store clerk on fire.(Boyd County Detention Center)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – A woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly trying to set a convenience store clerk and the store on fire, Ashland Police said.

Felicia Helton, 36, of Ashland, is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder.

Officers say the incident happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Winchester Avenue and 22nd Street in Ashland. Police say gasoline was poured onto the clerk and around the cashier area.

Investigators said Helton attempted to use a lighter to set the clerk and store on fire. Customers were able to subdue Helton until police arrived.

Helton was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond Wednesday night to a shooting along East Fourth Avenue in Williamson, West...
Shooting victim’s name released
A 92-year-old man died in a wrong-way crash on U.S. 60 East near the Malden exit in Kanawha...
Name released in deadly wrong-way crash
The Greenup County jailer says any other infractions in the next two years will result in her...
Greenup County deputy jailer charged with second-offense DUI
Drivers are urged to use caution on their Wednesday morning commute due to black ice conditions.
Black ice reported throughout region
Three men face drug charges after a bust last week in Lawrence County, Ohio, that turned up...
3 men arrested in fentanyl bust

Latest News

Army Civil Corps of Engineers to repair portion of Portsmouth flood levee
Army Civil Corps of Engineers to repair portion of Portsmouth flood levee
United Steelworkers Local 40 union members went on strike October 1, 2021.
Special Metals strike in 70th day
Special Metals strike stretches to 70 days
Special Metals strike stretches to 70 days
Army Civil Corps of Engineers to repair portion of Portsmouth flood levee
Army Civil Corps of Engineers to repair portion of Portsmouth flood levee