Buckeyes bounce Badgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- — E.J. Liddell scored 28 points and No. 21 Ohio State shot 50% to defeat No. 22 Wisconsin 73-55 on Saturday.

The Buckeyes (8-2) outscored the Badgers by 13 points in the second half, running away with the game after leading by five points at halftime.

“We wanted it more today, I feel like,” Liddell said.

Zed Key finished with 11 points and Meechie Johnson Jr. scored eight, including a pair of 3-pointers in the second half. Kyle Young hauled in a career-high 14 rebounds.

Johnny Davis led the Badgers with 24 points and Brad Davison added 13. The loss halted Wisconsin (8-2) at six consecutive victories as it produced a season-low scoring output.

Ohio State outmatched Wisconsin on the glass, grabbing a season-high 49 rebounds to the Badgers’ 28.

The Badgers led by as many as eight points in the first half, but a 12-point run midway through the half helped Ohio State regain the lead for good with 8:26 left. The Buckeyes shot 58% in the first half.

“I thought we got a little out of sync in the middle part of the first half,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “They got rolling a little bit and we were never able to get back into a rhythm offensively like we had been in.”

The win improved Ohio State’s home record to a 7-0 and marked the first time the Buckeyes defeated Wisconsin in Columbus since the 2016-17 season. The Buckeyes extended their winning streak to four games.

