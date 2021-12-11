Advertisement

Crash shuts down interstate

Dispatchers are asking drivers to stay away from the interstate as traffic is backed up past...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Interstate 64 westbound is shut down near the Saint Albans exit between the McCloud Road overpass and Rocky Step overpass following a tractor-trailer crash.

That’s according to Putnam County dispatchers who say it happened around 7:20 a.m. Saturday in the Saint Albans construction zone.

Dispatchers say a tractor-trailer hit a guard rail, causing the accident.

DOH crews are on scene and are sending off traffic at the Saint Albans exit.

There’s no word on when the road will reopen.

Dispatchers are asking drivers to stay away from the interstate as traffic is backed up past Nitro.

No injuries were reported.

