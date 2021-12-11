First Warning Forecast | Active Saturday turns into much quieter start to next week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An unusual springtime storm pattern has been traveling across the eastern half of the nation, bringing widespread severe weather. Locally, gusty showers and storms have been crossing Saturday morning in a near-record warm and muggy atmosphere. However, as a cold front crosses later in the day, a wintery feel returns with much chillier temperatures and strong, gusty winds. Colder and more seasonable air settles in Saturday night into Sunday, but in a December that has been anything but normal, warmer air looks to quickly surge back by the middle of next week.

Saturday morning has been seeing lines of gusty showers and storms cross the Tri-State. These have brought brief but potent downpours and wind gusts up to 50 mph. This activity continues to progress eastward through the morning hours. Some wind gusts can be strong enough to cause power flickers/outages and perhaps some downed trees. Temperatures are hovering in the mid to upper 60s, even the low 70s in a few spots.

By afternoon, precipitation begins tapering from west to east as temperatures drop. Gusty winds continue, even after the showers exit. By sunset, temperatures will fall to near 50 degrees and eventually into the 40s after dark.

Temperatures continue dropping even more overnight to the low 30s as the sky clears and breeze lessens. Most roadways will have dried out by this point, but any roadways that see continued drainage of water may have a bit of black ice.

Sunday returns to quiet but chillier weather with full sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 40s. The wind will be light as well.

Monday stays sunny and dry with high temperatures back to the mid 50s.

On Tuesday, expect highs near 60 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

A few light showers may cross late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but Wednesday afternoon turns drier with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid 60s.

Thursday turns mostly cloudy with showers likely late in the day. Before the rain arrives, however, another unseasonably warm day sets up as afternoon highs reach the mid 60s.

Temperatures drop back to the mid 50s Friday afternoon as a few showers remain possible under a mostly cloudy sky.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.