First Warning Forecast | Pleasant weather to finish weekend, start off next week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following a Saturday of rain and wind - and more significant storms to the west of our area - much quieter weather is in store for Sunday and the first few days of the work week. Eventually, showers return by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Meanwhile, temperatures take a brief dip towards seasonable levels on Sunday but quickly rise back above average for the rest of the week.

Saturday evening sees temperatures continue to drop to the mid 30s by midnight. The breeze begins lessening while the sky starts the clear.

Overnight, expect a clear sky with much colder temperatures falling to near 30 degrees, even the upper 20s in rural spots. Most roadways will have dried out by this point, but any roadways that see continued drainage of water may have a bit of black ice.

Sunday returns to quiet but chillier weather with full sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 40s. The wind will be light as well.

Monday stays sunny and dry with high temperatures back to the mid 50s.

On Tuesday, expect highs near 60 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Wednesday afternoon turns partly cloudy but stays dry as temperatures reach the mid 60s.

Thursday becomes mostly cloudy with showers likely late in the day. Before the rain arrives, however, another unseasonably warm day sets up as afternoon highs reach the mid 60s.

Temperatures drop back to the mid 50s Friday afternoon as a few showers remain possible under a mostly cloudy sky.

Rain chances continue for the start of the weekend on Saturday. While still a week out, a similar temperature setup is possible to what was just experienced in which temperatures rise to the 60s in the morning and fall to the 40s during the afternoon.

