Here is how you can help Western Kentucky tornado victims

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Many churches, organizations and community members in Eastern Kentucky are working to send items to our neighbors in Western Kentucky who were impacted by recent tornados.

PIKEVILLE:

LONDON:

LAWRENCE COUNTY:

Lawrence County Schools will be participating in a “Pack a Bus” campaign.

They will be accepting items Monday, Dec. 13 through Friday, Dec. 17 with the school buses driving to Western Kentucky on Monday, Dec. 20.

If you would like to participate, you can bring items to your student’s school.

Here are the items:

Water

Shoes

Socks

Coats

Garbage Bags

Shelf Food

Cleaning Supplies

HAZARD:

Chris Hall is taking donations for victims in Mayfield, Kentucky.

You can drop off items next to the senior citizen’s center at Perry County Park on Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Here are the items:

Diapers all sizes.

Formula all types

Bottled water jugs and bottled

Non perishable food items. Things you can eat without power

Paper plates utensils cups

Trash bags and paper products.

STATE WIDE:

RED CROSS:

You can click here to learn how to donate to the Red Cross.

