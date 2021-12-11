Advertisement

Here is how you can help Western Kentucky tornado victims

Tornado damage Bowling Green
Tornado damage Bowling Green(WBKO)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Many churches, organizations and community members in Eastern Kentucky are working to send items to our neighbors in Western Kentucky who were impacted by recent tornados.

PIKEVILLE:

LONDON:

LAWRENCE COUNTY:

Lawrence County Schools will be participating in a “Pack a Bus” campaign.

They will be accepting items Monday, Dec. 13 through Friday, Dec. 17 with the school buses driving to Western Kentucky on Monday, Dec. 20.

If you would like to participate, you can bring items to your student’s school.

Here are the items:

  • Water
  • Shoes
  • Socks
  • Coats
  • Garbage Bags
  • Shelf Food
  • Cleaning Supplies

HAZARD:

Chris Hall is taking donations for victims in Mayfield, Kentucky.

You can drop off items next to the senior citizen’s center at Perry County Park on Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Here are the items:

  • Diapers all sizes.
  • Formula all types
  • Bottled water jugs and bottled
  • Non perishable food items. Things you can eat without power
  • Paper plates utensils cups
  • Trash bags and paper products.

STATE WIDE:

RED CROSS:

You can click here to learn how to donate to the Red Cross.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart in Ashland to close temporarily
The incident happened Thursday afternoon in Ironton.
Family grieves over tragic loss of father following shooting
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
Justin Boggs is accused of seriously injuring his girlfriend's nearly 2-year-old son.
Man arrested in child abuse case
Emergency crews are on the scene Friday evening of a deadly accident involving a pedestrian in...
Person hit and killed by vehicle in Kanawha County

Latest News

Shooting investigation underway
Shooting investigation underway in Boone County
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron told reporters Wednesday he supported the decision to put...
Kentucky Attorney General activates price gouging hotline
The first two cases of the omicron variant of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ohio, the Ohio...
Ohio confirms first Omicron variant cases