Hometown Hero | Patty Roush Freeman

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Her nickname is “Patty Baton,” but maybe we should call her “Patty Cheerleader” since she is clearly everyone’s biggest supporter.

From a young age, Patty Roush Freeman has had a baton in her hands.

She has been involved in the education system for years, specifically the Ironton School District.

“Before I got into education, I had my own baton, dance and gymnastics studio and it was called Roush’s Studio,” Freeman said.

She says one of her favorite memories was the time when one of her groups was invited to the Rose Bowl.

Throughout the years, she has worked with lots of students from her studio to the schools, coaching majorettes, helping with the band and the drama program.

“I think she is a hometown hero because in one way or another, she has had an impact on everyone in this town,” said David Markins, an Ironton alumnus.

Markins says Freeman has particularly had a big impact on his life.

“When I was in high school, she was the majorette and flag coach and I showed interested in twirling,” Markins said. “She kind of said ‘if this is something you want to do, I will make it happen.’ "

Making it happen is something she has done with each student along the way.

“I have enjoyed every inch of it,” Freeman said.

She has marched alongside them in each aspect of life -- from football games, to competitions and parades. Speaking of parades, Freeman was honored at the 2021 Ironton Christmas Parade and named WSAZ’s Hometown Hero.

“I am really surprised because sometimes when you think of heroes, you think of someone six-feet tall, but it makes me feel six-feet tall,” Freeman said.

While Freeman is retired now, she still actively helps with so many programs with Ironton schools.

“She’s a hero. Not only for our school systems but for our band program, our flags and majorettes and the whole community. Anything and everything, she is always there,” Markins said.

Freeman continues to twirl her way into the hearts of community members and leaves a lasting impact on all of those she has helped to coach and mentor through the years.

