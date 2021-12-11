Neighbors concerned after hydrant replaced following house fire

BELLEFONTE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A family’s home was badly damaged after a fire ripped through it on Thursday.

Firefighters faced low water pressure coming from a hydrant directly across the family’s home, forcing them to rely on other departments to bring in additional water to help crews put out the flames.

WSAZ asked the water company about the issues with that hydrant. A spokesperson for the water company told us it was replaced Thursday.

Neighbors who live along Mount Savage Drive say they want to see more done, including regular maintenance.

“We pay fees to Russell Water and fees to the city of Bellefonte. I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask in case of an emergency that the services will provide that they depend on safety for the protection of our homes and families,” said Fred Bledsoe. “I would ask that someone gives us an answer to what the problem was, and once they identified it to put a solution into place.”

Debbie Short’s parents live next door to the home that caught fire.

“I honestly thought the fog rolled in because it was thick,” Short said. “Someone could have been trapped inside, and it took longer because the fire department had to rely on water from more departments.”

The Russell Water Department maintains and operates the hydrants within the city of Bellefonte.

A spokesperson for the department says the hydrants are flushed regularly, and this hydrant passed inspection in October of 2021.

Supervisor Mike Lacks said a stem broke off when crews were trying to open the hydrant Thursday, requiring the replacement of the hydrant.

“I think they probably need to do a better inspection and see if there’s enough [water] pressure in the whole system that comes to here,” Bledsoe said. “If there needs to be an upgrade in the system, then let us know, and we can maybe find a solution.”

“They were digging and making a lot of noise, but that’s OK because something was getting done,” Short said.

