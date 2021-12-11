Advertisement

Neighbors concerned after hydrant replaced following house fire

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEFONTE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A family’s home was badly damaged after a fire ripped through it on Thursday.

Firefighters faced low water pressure coming from a hydrant directly across the family’s home, forcing them to rely on other departments to bring in additional water to help crews put out the flames.

WSAZ asked the water company about the issues with that hydrant. A spokesperson for the water company told us it was replaced Thursday.

Neighbors who live along Mount Savage Drive say they want to see more done, including regular maintenance.

“We pay fees to Russell Water and fees to the city of Bellefonte. I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask in case of an emergency that the services will provide that they depend on safety for the protection of our homes and families,” said Fred Bledsoe. “I would ask that someone gives us an answer to what the problem was, and once they identified it to put a solution into place.”

Debbie Short’s parents live next door to the home that caught fire.

“I honestly thought the fog rolled in because it was thick,” Short said. “Someone could have been trapped inside, and it took longer because the fire department had to rely on water from more departments.”

The Russell Water Department maintains and operates the hydrants within the city of Bellefonte.

A spokesperson for the department says the hydrants are flushed regularly, and this hydrant passed inspection in October of 2021.

Supervisor Mike Lacks said a stem broke off when crews were trying to open the hydrant Thursday, requiring the replacement of the hydrant.

“I think they probably need to do a better inspection and see if there’s enough [water] pressure in the whole system that comes to here,” Bledsoe said. “If there needs to be an upgrade in the system, then let us know, and we can maybe find a solution.”

“They were digging and making a lot of noise, but that’s OK because something was getting done,” Short said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 92-year-old man died in a wrong-way crash on U.S. 60 East near the Malden exit in Kanawha...
Name released in deadly wrong-way crash
Pierre Taylor has been charged with murder
Arrest made in Mingo County murder
Walmart in Ashland to close temporarily
Investigators say Aaron K. Scott, 35, of Ashland, Kentucky, is wanted in connection with the...
Man wanted on murder charge after shooting in southeast Ohio
Felicia Helton, 36, of Ashland, is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder after...
Woman arrested after allegedly trying to set gas station clerk on fire

Latest News

Rowdy Saturday Forecast
First Warning Forecast
Texas abortion ruling spurs talk of local impact
Texas abortion ruling spurs talk of local impact
Coal Grove residents experiencing high water pressure with new water line
Coal Grove residents experiencing higher water pressure with new water line
Texas abortion ruling spurs talk of local impact
Texas abortion ruling spurs talk of local impact