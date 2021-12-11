New River Gorge National Park wildfire leaves beneficial mark behind

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been nearly two weeks since flames spread across 132 acres at Beauty Mountain in the New River Gorge National Park, and as park officials see the aftermath, they believe the fire turned out to be beneficial.

“(It) was really a fairly beneficial burn. A lot of times we’ll use prescribed fire in the park to kind of burn out some of the fuel layers on the ground,” New River Gorge National Park District Supervisor Dave Bieri told WSAZ.

Bieri said the fire stayed low to the ground as it scorched leaves and dead branches, otherwise known as fire fuel.

“It’s more of a creeping, smoldering fire. It wasn’t raging through the forest,” he said. “It was just kind of burning that stuff on the ground and moving kind of slow. There were a few trees that carried some fire, but for the most part this was all down low, burned stuff lower to the ground.”

Through the year, fire crews will set prescribed fires, or pre-planned fires, to the forest to remove leaf litter and dead branches. Bieri outlined the reason for this: to not allow more fuel if, or when, a wildfire is started.

“(If) you get a bigger fire that comes through these areas, it hits that area that’s been previously burned, and there’s no fuel there and the fire drops down real quick and doesn’t go anywhere else.”

Bieri said they only set prescribed fires if the moisture, winds and temperature are appropriate.

The historic buildings along the Headhouse Trail remain untouched, even though they were surrounded with the blaze at one point. Bieri believes this is because fire crews cleaned out the leaf litter and dead branches from around the buildings within the last several months.

“That’s all fuel that’s going to keep the fire here longer and make it more intense, so it’s got more of a chance to burn the buildings.”

Bieri said a cause for the fire is undetermined.

He believes by spring, that area of the park will be back to normal.

