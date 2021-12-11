Police: Car hydroplanes, hits two other vehicles

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A car crash has multiple lanes shutdown on I-64 Eastbound near mile marker 55.

South Charleston Police as well as South Charleston Fire are on scene.

According to police officers on scene, a car was heading east when it hydroplaned, crashing into two other vehicles.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Drivers are asked to be cautious in the area.

