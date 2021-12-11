Advertisement

President Joe Biden declares federal disaster in Kentucky

Graves County Courthouse
Graves County Courthouse(WBKO)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WASHINGTION (WYMT) - President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster for Kentucky following recent tornadoes.

Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency Friday night.

A news release stated, “The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the counties of Breckenridge, Bullitt, Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Hickman, Hopkins, Lyon, Meade, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Shelby, Spencer, and Warren.”

This gives FEMA the authorization to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency, according to the news release.

