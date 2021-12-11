Saturday is like a “spring” storm day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There is a risk of severe weather on Saturday. At a time of year when icy roads and bitter wind chills are common, instead Saturday’s weather will feed on the warmth of spring to produce a rash of rain, wind and thunder onslaughts. Think of it this way, at 12 midnight temperatures will be near 60 then before rain and thunder arrive, your monri9ng temperatures will be in the mid 60s to close to 70!

Since December warmth is almost inevitably followed by a “hail” of rain and wind storms, Saturday figures to be an active day! We will be watching Doppler Radar for long lines of red and yellow colors, a sign of strong updrafts capable of rare December thunderstorms. Winds will be strong all day long starting in a south direction (which means pointing north) before the squalls arrive, After the rains have gone, winds will only gradually let up!

Figure morning gusts of 40 miles per hour before the rain followed by mid-day gusts to 50 mph before tailing off in time for Santa’s arrival for late day parades.

Sunday will begin on a frosted note with sunshiny skies lending to a late day high of 45 under a light to moderate northwest breeze.

Looking ahead a warm week before week before Christmas will see daily highs in the 50s to start then 60s for much of the period.

