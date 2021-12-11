Severe weather hits close by

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A busy Saturday morning across the region as heavy rain and strong winds plow through the area. While power outs are now reported in all 3 of our local states, the numbers are manageable with the first round of wind which as of 9:45 AM was passing east of Charleston on its way into the mountains. Recent gusts at Chuck Yeager Airport have been clocked near 45 mph.

Later this morning a second round of longer lasting potent winds will blow into the region when for a 3-5 hour period winds will blow at a steady 20-35 mile per hour pace with gusts as high as 40 mph. With the ground now softened by two healthy rains this week, the possibility of new power outs from trees falling on transmission lines will be higher than normal.

Speaking of rainfall, accumulations in the one half to one and a half inch range were handled well by our streams as the overall dry autumn season has kept water levels below normal.

Meanwhile sobering news is emerging from Western Kentucky where in Muhlenberg County a candle factory and other buildings have been flattened by a violent tornado. Governor Andy Beshear has braced Kentuckians for the reality that one of the Bluegrass State’s worst weather tragedies in history unfolded overnight. Scores are feared dead inside the factory.

The culprit for the severe weather falls squarely in the shoulders of the abnormally warm and humid air that sponsored pre-dawn temperatures near 70 degrees. Using the first person, I note that while spells of December warmth are rare, they have become more common in recent decades which is in my opinion is the tell-tale sign of a climate that is warming at the global scale.

