Texas abortion ruling spurs talk of local impact

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Unlike another abortion case heard earlier this month, Friday’s ruling is not the final word. And the local impact is not as direct.

Still yet, concern runs deep for Kaylen Barker and others at the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia.

“West Virginia lawmakers have introduced legislation session after session aimed at banning abortions,” Barker said.

Friday’s Supreme Court opinion allows abortion providers to continue their challenge of the Texas law, albeit against fewer defendants.

The law prohibits abortion in Texas once a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around the sixth week of pregnancy and before many women even know they are pregnant.

Enforcement relies upon private citizens -- not the state government. The law empowers citizens to sue doctors or anyone else who aids in the procedure for at least $10,000.

Barker, communications director for the local Women’s Health Center, worries that Friday’s opinion may be a blueprint for other states to enact the same law.

“The issue for West Virginia is that if Texas is allowed to have a law that circumvents federal court review, and enlists private citizens to enforce the law because the state cannot, that is a real issue for West Virginia,” she said. “It is not just an issue of abortion because this law could be applied to other things, like guns.”

Wanda Franz, president of West Virginians for Life, said passing a similar law in West Virginia is not automatic, but Friday’s decision should help the state better enforce the laws that do pass.

“Of course, here in West Virginia, we’ve been in a position to pass pro-life legislation, and this type of an enforcement system certainly would make that much more feasible,” she said.

Friday’s decision means the Texas case now goes back to a district court for further arguments.

Unlike the Texas opinion, that Supreme Court’s ultimate ruling in a Mississippi case will be final. Justices heard arguments in that case earlier this month.

Court observers believe the Supreme Court issue its ruling in the Mississippi case in June. That’s when pro-choice advocates worry a decision overturning Roe V. Wade could have swift impact on West Virginia and several other states, where laws already exists restricting the right to abortion.

