Thousands without power across Tri-State

The Village of Chesapeake is without power following high winds and storms.
The Village of Chesapeake is without power following high winds and storms.(Hunter Ellison/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Thousands of customers are without power across Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear, during a severe weather update press conference at 5 a.m. Saturday, said more than 56,000 Kentuckians were without power due to the overnight storms, which brought tornadoes with them.

Beshear says the primary tornado was on the ground continuously for more than 200 miles, something he says the state has never seen before.

Outages are also being reported in our region, from Scioto and Lawrence Counties in Ohio, to Russell and Ashland in Kentucky, and Cabell and Kanawha Counties in West Virginia.

Appalachian Power reports there are more than 1,500 people in the Huntington area without power, with no current restoration time.

AEP Ohio reports more than 3,000 people in Lawrence County are without power, with no restoration time.

WSAZ Photojournalist Hunter Ellison reports the outage in the Village of Chesapeake goes at least as far as the community center on the village’s east side to the shopping plaza on the west side.

To check the status of outages, Appalachian Power customers can click here, Kentucky Power customers can click here, and AEP Ohio customers can click here.

