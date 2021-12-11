Advertisement

Woman missing in eastern Kentucky

Emily Smith, who's from Greenup County, Kentucky, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday near...
Emily Smith, who’s from Greenup County, Kentucky, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday near Bruce Apartments in Ashland.(Kentucky State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky State Police troopers need your help finding a missing woman.

Emily Smith, who’s from Greenup County, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday near Bruce Apartments in Ashland.

Investigators say Smith is considered to be in danger because she’s insulin dependent and doesn’t have it with her.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call KSP at 606-928-6421.

