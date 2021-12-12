Advertisement

3.47 earthquake detected near Manchester, Ohio

An earthquake was detected in Manchester, Ohio Sunday.
An earthquake was detected in Manchester, Ohio Sunday.(Google Maps)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY (WXIX) -A 3.47 earthquake was detected near Manchester, Ohio Sunday.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake happened just before 1 p.m.

The earthquake was 11.8 kilometers in-depth, which is about 7.3 miles.

USGS says that about 81 people reported the earthquake.

Adams County deputies say that no damages have been reported.

It is unclear if the surrounding areas have any reported damage.

Anyone who has photos of the damages can send it here:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear to give update on tornado damage; fears at least 70 to 100 killed in storms
The Village of Chesapeake is without power following high winds and storms.
Thousands without power across Tri-State
Dispatchers are asking drivers to stay away from the interstate as traffic is backed up past...
Crash shuts down interstate
Law enforcement are investigating a shooting Saturday evening.
Son charged with murder in father’s death
Emily Smith, who’s from Greenup County, Kentucky, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday near...
Woman missing from eastern Kentucky

Latest News

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on tornado damage in Graves Co.
Police are investigating a shooting along Roane Street in Charleston
Shooting investigation underway in Charleston
National Weather Service Paducah has sent a team to Mayfield to survey damage caused by severe...
Search and rescue efforts continue after tornado strikes Mayfield
The identity of a man hit and killed in a Friday night accident on Greenbrier Street has been...
Person hit and killed by vehicle identified