Cats lose nail-biter at Notre Dame

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots over Notre Dame's Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the first...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots over Notre Dame's Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, In. (WSAZ) - For the first time since November of 2017, Notre Dame beat a top ten team as they knocked off #10 Kentucky Wildcats Saturday evening. The final score was 66-62 as UK falls to 7-2 on the season. ND’s Blake Wesley broke a 62-62 tie with a jumper inside the final 13 seconds. TyTy Washington’s attempt at the tie fell short and the Irish tacked on a slam dunk as time expired.

UK’s Oscar Tshiebwe led the Cats in scoring with 25 points but only one other player scored in double figures as Keion Brooks Jr. added a dozen points. Kentucky’s next game is next Saturday when the play #21 Ohio State.

