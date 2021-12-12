Cats lose nail-biter at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, In. (WSAZ) - For the first time since November of 2017, Notre Dame beat a top ten team as they knocked off #10 Kentucky Wildcats Saturday evening. The final score was 66-62 as UK falls to 7-2 on the season. ND’s Blake Wesley broke a 62-62 tie with a jumper inside the final 13 seconds. TyTy Washington’s attempt at the tie fell short and the Irish tacked on a slam dunk as time expired.

UK’s Oscar Tshiebwe led the Cats in scoring with 25 points but only one other player scored in double figures as Keion Brooks Jr. added a dozen points. Kentucky’s next game is next Saturday when the play #21 Ohio State.

