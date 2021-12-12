Charleston falls in title game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (WSAZ) - One lone goal was all Cal State LA needed to beat the University of Charleston for the Division II national title. Simon Johansen scored at the 20 minute mark and they held UC from scoring the rest of the match who managed just 22 total shots and four shots on goal.

UC ends the 2021 season with the runner up trophy and a record of 19-2-3.

