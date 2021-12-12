Advertisement

Charleston falls in title game

Golden Eagles end game on 13-2 run
Golden Eagles end game on 13-2 run(uc athletics)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (WSAZ) - One lone goal was all Cal State LA needed to beat the University of Charleston for the Division II national title. Simon Johansen scored at the 20 minute mark and they held UC from scoring the rest of the match who managed just 22 total shots and four shots on goal.

UC ends the 2021 season with the runner up trophy and a record of 19-2-3.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart in Ashland to close temporarily
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
The incident happened Thursday afternoon in Ironton.
Family grieves over tragic loss of father following shooting
Justin Boggs is accused of seriously injuring his girlfriend's nearly 2-year-old son.
Man arrested in child abuse case
The Village of Chesapeake is without power following high winds and storms.
Thousands without power across Tri-State

Latest News

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots over Notre Dame's Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the first...
Cats lose nail-biter at Notre Dame
Ohio wins at Stetson
Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson, left, steals the ball from Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl,...
Buckeyes bounce Badgers
Here are the highlights from four games across our region.
Busy night in basketball