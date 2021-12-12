First Warning Forecast | Nice start to week, showers return to finish

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday showed that mid-December can be both sunny and seasonable as there was definitely a chill in the air but with a beautiful blue sky. That “chill,” however, takes a break for the rest of the week and is replaced by more springlike air until next Sunday. Sunny days continue through Tuesday before clouds begin to increase and showers eventually return towards the end of the week and into the start of the upcoming weekend.

Sunday evening stays mostly clear and quiet. Temperatures will drop quickly to the low 30s by midnight.

Expect a continued clear sky overnight with a calm wind. This sets the stage for a pretty cold night as low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid 20s. Widespread frost will develop.

Monday sees another day of decent sunshine with high temperatures turning milder to the mid 50s.

On Tuesday, another mainly sunny day is on tap as afternoon temperatures reach near 60 degrees.

By Wednesday, expect a partly cloudy sky. A couple showers may quickly pass, but much of the day remains dry and warm as temperatures reach the mid 60s during the afternoon.

Thursday becomes mostly cloudy with showers likely late in the day. Before the rain arrives, however, another unseasonably warm day sets up as afternoon highs reach the mid 60s.

Temperatures drop back to the mid 50s Friday afternoon as a few showers remain possible under a mostly cloudy sky.

Rain chances continue for the start of the weekend on Saturday. Similar to what was seen this past weekend, it looks like temperatures start the day in the 60s and end off in the 40s.

Rain then exits Saturday night, giving way to low temperatures in the 20s. This will be followed by a chilly Sunday with high temperatures only near 40 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.

