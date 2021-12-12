Herd wins at EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. – Behind double-doubles by senior Darius George and redshirt sophomore Andrew Taylor, the Marshall University men’s basketball team (7-3) collected its first road win of the season, 80-69, at Eastern Kentucky (5-6) on Saturday night.

“It was a good win,” Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the victory. “There are a lot of connections between the two schools. A.W. (Hamilton) was a really good player at Marshall. A guy from Mullens, W.Va. in Greg and Jannson (Williams) a four-year starter and unfortunately we didn’t get to Iran (Bennett).”

Taylor tallied 18 points with a 7-for-15 shooting night. The guard added 10 rebounds to his stat line for his double-double.

George recorded the first double-double of his career with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Junior Taevion Kinsey led the Herd with 21 points as he went 10-for-18 from the field. The Columbus, Ohio, native also had seven boards and a team-high five assists in the victory.

Freshman Obinna Anochili-Killen made five of his nine attempts from the field for 10 points to go with seven boards and six blocks.

It was a back-and-forth start to the game as it was all knotted 6-6 at 17:30 as Marshall had a pair of dunks by George and a layup by Taylor.

The Green and White used a 9-0 run, culminating with a Taylor three-pointer, to take a 15-8 lead with 14:17 left in the first half.

The Colonels tied the game at the 9:17 mark, 21-21, but sophomore Marko Sarenac made a three and senior Mikel Beyers threw down a dunk to go back up by five, 26-21, two minutes later.

Despite an 8-0 run in the final five minutes of the half by EKU, Marshall held a 38-35 advantage at halftime.

MU started the second half on a 10-2 run, including five points by Kinsey, as it led 48-37 at the 16:04 mark. The Herd then used an 8-2 advantage to go up by 16 points, 59-43, 11:40 left in the contest.

Another 8-2 run by Marshall just three minutes later gave it a 20-point lead, 67-47, after a Taylor made jumper. It was the Green and White’s largest lead of the game.

EKU had a couple of 6-0 runs down the stretch, but MU held it off for the victory.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.