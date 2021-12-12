Advertisement

Herd wins at EKU

EKU loses to Marshall.
EKU loses to Marshall.(EKU Athletics)
By MU Sports Information
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. – Behind double-doubles by senior Darius George and redshirt sophomore Andrew Taylor, the Marshall University men’s basketball team (7-3) collected its first road win of the season, 80-69, at Eastern Kentucky (5-6) on Saturday night.

“It was a good win,” Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the victory. “There are a lot of connections between the two schools. A.W. (Hamilton) was a really good player at Marshall. A guy from Mullens, W.Va. in Greg and Jannson (Williams) a four-year starter and unfortunately we didn’t get to Iran (Bennett).”

Taylor tallied 18 points with a 7-for-15 shooting night. The guard added 10 rebounds to his stat line for his double-double.

George recorded the first double-double of his career with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Junior Taevion Kinsey led the Herd with 21 points as he went 10-for-18 from the field. The Columbus, Ohio, native also had seven boards and a team-high five assists in the victory.

Freshman Obinna Anochili-Killen made five of his nine attempts from the field for 10 points to go with seven boards and six blocks.

It was a back-and-forth start to the game as it was all knotted 6-6 at 17:30 as Marshall had a pair of dunks by George and a layup by Taylor.

The Green and White used a 9-0 run, culminating with a Taylor three-pointer, to take a 15-8 lead with 14:17 left in the first half.

The Colonels tied the game at the 9:17 mark, 21-21, but sophomore Marko Sarenac made a three and senior Mikel Beyers threw down a dunk to go back up by five, 26-21, two minutes later.

Despite an 8-0 run in the final five minutes of the half by EKU, Marshall held a 38-35 advantage at halftime.

MU started the second half on a 10-2 run, including five points by Kinsey, as it led 48-37 at the 16:04 mark. The Herd then used an 8-2 advantage to go up by 16 points, 59-43, 11:40 left in the contest.

Another 8-2 run by Marshall just three minutes later gave it a 20-point lead, 67-47, after a Taylor made jumper. It was the Green and White’s largest lead of the game.

EKU had a couple of 6-0 runs down the stretch, but MU held it off for the victory.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart in Ashland to close temporarily
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
The incident happened Thursday afternoon in Ironton.
Family grieves over tragic loss of father following shooting
Justin Boggs is accused of seriously injuring his girlfriend's nearly 2-year-old son.
Man arrested in child abuse case
The Village of Chesapeake is without power following high winds and storms.
Thousands without power across Tri-State

Latest News

Golden Eagles end game on 13-2 run
Charleston falls in title game
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots over Notre Dame's Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the first...
Cats lose nail-biter at Notre Dame
Ohio wins at Stetson
Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson, left, steals the ball from Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl,...
Buckeyes bounce Badgers