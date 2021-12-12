Advertisement

Person hit and killed by vehicle identified

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The identity of a man hit and killed in a Friday night accident on Greenbrier Street has been released.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say 50-year-old Wheeler Dale Pickens of Charleston was arguing with a girlfriend, clinging to her moving vehicle as she attempted to leave. Pickens fell from the vehicle onto Greenbrier Street, where he was run over by two vehicles who had no warning of Pickens being in the road.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Elkhart Drive in Milliken.

Deputies say all those involved have been interviewed by law enforcement. No one has been detained or charged in the case.

