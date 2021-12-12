Shooting investigation underway in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dispatchers say Charleston Police are on-scene investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to Metro 911, the call came in around 3:30 for a reported shooting along Roane Street.

One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, Lt. Tony Hazlett with CPD says.



