Shooting investigation underway in Charleston

Police are investigating a shooting along Roane Street in Charleston
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dispatchers say Charleston Police are on-scene investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to Metro 911, the call came in around 3:30 for a reported shooting along Roane Street.

One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, Lt. Tony Hazlett with CPD says.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.

