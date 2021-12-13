Advertisement

Baby born at 22.5 weeks, weighing 1 lb. makes it home for the holidays

After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece...
After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece was strong enough to go home.(Bryan Health)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Gray News) – A baby girl who was born at just 22.5 weeks and weighed about one pound at birth was recently discharged, making her the youngest-born surviving patient in history at Bryan Health in Nebraska.

Megan Phipps and her boyfriend were pregnant with twins and were expecting a mid-October due date.

According to the hospital, Phipps developed a rare condition in which she grew two uteruses instead of one. She had conceived a baby in both her right and left uterus.

Just over five months into her pregnancy, Phipps went into pre-term labor and delivered baby Reece on June 12.

The hospital said her twin sister, Riley, was born the day before but didn’t survive and died 12 days after she was delivered.

Reece received almost a dozen blood transfusions, a central line for one month and was on a ventilator for 45 days.

According to the hospital, Reece progressed slowly and didn’t have any major complications.

An ornament of a baby in angel wings, holding her big sister’s ashes hung above her crib during her stay.

After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece was strong enough to go home.

She was discharged Nov. 2, weighing a healthy 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

According to the Tiniest Babies Registry at the University of Iowa, Reece is the 26th baby worldwide to be born before 23 weeks’ gestation and survive.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement are investigating a shooting Saturday evening.
Son charged with murder in father’s death
A 3.47 earthquake was detected Sunday afternoon in Adams County, Ohio.
3.47 magnitude earthquake detected in Adams County
The identity of a man hit and killed in a Friday night accident on Greenbrier Street has been...
Person hit and killed by vehicle identified
Police are investigating a shooting along Roane Street in Charleston
Shooting investigation underway in Charleston
Investigators say Aaron K. Scott, 35, of Ashland, Kentucky, is wanted in connection with the...
Suspect turns himself in after deadly shooting

Latest News

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear: 74 killed in Ky. following Friday’s tornado outbreak
Multiple cars stolen in string of thefts throughout the village of Racine
Multiple cars stolen in string of thefts
Larry Nassar listens as Rachael Denhollander gives her victim impact statement, Feb. 2, 2018,...
USA Gymnastics, USOPC reach $380M settlement with victims
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine
Help wanted: W.Va. House needs help for upcoming session
Help wanted: W.Va. House needs help for upcoming session