Cabell Schools secures $10 Million for Meadows Project

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia School Building Authority has approved a proposal awarding $10 million toward the completion of a new school.

The West Virginia School Building Authority (WVSBA) approved the district’s Needs Project Proposal for a new Meadows Elementary School.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in August of that year, 73.7% of Cabell County voters approved the school bond issue of $87.5 million, the largest of its type in state history.

From those local funds, Cabell County will utilize an additional $6,999,000 to complete the $16,999,000 Meadows project.

“Our Board of Education members and I are grateful for the School Building Authority and the tremendous support they continue to show our school district,” says Dr. Ryan Saxe, Cabell County Schools Superintendent. “Cabell County Schools is fortunate that voters consistently support the district’s excess levies and bond measures. Because of this sustained record of local support, we have developed a long and fruitful partnership with WVSBA that continues to allow taxpayers to realize the greatest return possible on their public education investments.”

The new Meadows Elementary School will be constructed on a 47-acre parcel of land purchased earlier this year by the Cabell County Board of Education.

The new site is located near Huntington High School, approximately two miles from the existing site.

The new Meadows site will allow for construction of a modern, one-story, ADA accessible facility that addresses multiple health and safety concerns at the existing facility while also allowing for the expansion of outdoor play and learning spaces.

Design work has already begun on the new facility which is tentatively planned to open during the spring of 2024.

