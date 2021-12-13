Cats fall in hoops rankings

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats loss at Notre Dame Saturday night sent them down the latest Associated Press basketball rankings. The Cats fell from 10th to 21st while the Baylor Bears received all 61 first place votes and are the new number one team.

Ohio State is 15th while the West Virginia Mountaineers are creeping toward the top 25 and are in the 32nd spot. Here’s the full list of teams as voted on by the AP.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Baylor (61) 9-0 1525 2

2. Duke 7-1 1429 3

3. Purdue 9-1 1319 1

4. UCLA 9-1 1312 4

5. Gonzaga 8-2 1291 5

6. Alabama 8-1 1202 9

7. Kansas 8-1 1181 8

8. Arizona 9-0 1172 11

9. Villanova 7-3 924 6

10. Southern Cal 10-0 810 16

11. Iowa St. 10-0 798 17

12. Michigan St. 9-2 707 19

13. Auburn 8-1 693 18

14. Houston 8-2 683 14

15. Ohio St. 8-2 656 21

16. Seton Hall 9-1 635 23

17. Texas 6-2 583 7

18. Tennessee 7-2 390 13

19. LSU 9-0 376 25

20. UConn 9-2 360 15

21. Kentucky 7-2 345 10

22. Xavier 9-1 301 -

23. Colorado St. 10-0 251 -

24. Arkansas 9-1 241 12

25. Texas Tech 7-1 164 -

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1.

