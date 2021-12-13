Despite detection of Omicron, Delta makes up most cases in Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Two cases of the Omicron Variant have been detected in the Buckeye State.

The Ohio Department of Health made the announcement Saturday afternoon.

However, while Omicron remains a new COVID-19 variant, health leaders remain concerned with the spread of the Delta variant.

The two Omicron cases came to light after genomic sequencing was performed by the laboratory at The Ohio State University.

Of the 1,000 PCR tests that were sequenced by the lab, two were Omicron, with the 998 remaining being Delta COVID cases.

ODH says those two Omicron cases were spotted in Central Ohio last Tuesday.

It wasn’t until sequencing was done that the variant was able to be detected.

A big concern health leaders are having right now is the possible lack of testing they may begin to see as the Omicron variant can seem like a common cold, or have similar characteristics to the flu.

Local health leaders are now encouraging folks get their flu shots, COVID vaccines, and their COVID boosters when they’re eligible to get it.

“If you’re having any symptoms at all, it’s really wise to get tested,” said Debbie Fisher, public information officer at the Lawrence County Health Department. “We can assume that it’s a cold, we can assume it’s the flu, or we can assume it’s COVID, and getting tested is the only way to find out that you do have COVID.”

Numbers from the ODH dashboard show since January 2021, more than 44,000 people were hospitalized in Ohio due to COVID.

95.5 percent of those patients were unvaccinated.

Out of those 44,000, 12,780 were unvaccinated people died of COVID related complications, while 610 fully-vaccinated people died of COVID related complications in the same time frame.

The Lawrence County Health Department continues hosting vaccine clinics every week.

