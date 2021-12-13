Advertisement

Drugs and missing kid found in Middleport apartment

Charles Eugene Parson of Dayton was taken into custody and charged with four felonies.
Charles Eugene Parson of Dayton was taken into custody and charged with four felonies.(file | file)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Major Crimes Task Force found a large amount of drugs and a missing kid while executing a search warrant in Middleport, according to a press release.

Agents found crystal methamphetamine and heroin hidden inside an apartment on Brownell Avenue on Saturday. Charles Eugene Parson of Dayton was taken into custody, charged with with four felonies involving possession and trafficking heroin and methamphetamine. A 16 year old, who’s been missing for about two weeks, was also found at the scene and taken into custody, awaiting his legal guardian to pick him up.

Parson is currently at Middleport Jail awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
70 dead in Ky. following large tornado
The Village of Chesapeake is without power following high winds and storms.
Thousands without power across Tri-State
Dispatchers are asking drivers to stay away from the interstate as traffic is backed up past...
Crash shuts down interstate
Law enforcement are investigating a shooting Saturday evening.
Son charged with murder in father’s death
Emily Smith, who’s from Greenup County, Kentucky, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday near...
Woman missing from eastern Kentucky

Latest News

Firefighters responded to a structure fire Sunday evening, where one person died.
House fire kills one in Institute
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
70 dead in Ky. following large tornado
Police are investigating a shooting along Roane Street in Charleston
Shooting investigation underway in Charleston
A 3.47 earthquake was detected Sunday afternoon in Adams County, Ohio.
3.47 magnitude earthquake detected in Adams County