Help wanted: W.Va. House needs help for upcoming session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Legislative session is often a busy time in Charleston, and it requires extra hands.

But like so many employers in our region, the West Virginia House of Delegates, is finding it difficult to hire enough help.

“The number of applicants has not been what we expect,” said House Clerk Steve Harrison.

It’s been two years since lobbyists and interested onlookers filled the galleries of the West Virginia Legislature.

COVID precautions forced visitors to watch from afar in 2021, but staffers are preparing for a return to normalcy in January.

Harrison said the House of Delegates relies upon per diem employees to help staff the 60-day session. Those employees assist delegates with handouts and research, prepare committee rooms and help with the Legislature’s page program.

“Last year with COVID, you didn’t have many visitors in the building,” Harrison said. “So one of the things that we need more of this year is to assist with greeting visitors, with directing them to delegates, with answering questions, with supervising the pages, so there is additional need this year compared to last.”

Some positions require special skills, however, those applying for most jobs need basic computer experience and flexibility to accommodate the unpredictable hours of session.

“It can be stressful, but it can also be very exciting,” Harrison said. “That’s one thing about this place. It is not boring because you never know what each day is going to be.”

Harrison said the two-month commitment can often lead to more. Possibilities include either a full-time job in government or a return for future legislative sessions.

The House will adjust its operations based upon the number of per diem employees that it is able to hire, but Harrison hopes for more applications to have the page program and run session the way they want.

Anyone interested in applying for one of the positions can check out the Legislature’s website.

