House fire kills one in Institute

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died in a structure fire Sunday evening.

Institute Fire Chief Chris Moyers says the department responded to a house fire just before 6 p.m. along the 500 block of Carver Street.

Once on-scene, firefighters found heavy fire in the front bedroom of the home.

Crews contained the blaze to the bedroom where the lone occupant of the home was found dead.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

