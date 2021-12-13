Advertisement

Ky. Gov. Beshear updates tornado devastation and COVID stats

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear detailed the massive destruction wrought by Friday's storms.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addressed residents for the second time Monday, giving an update about the deadly tornadoes and COVID-19.

The governor said the statewide death toll from the tornadoes, which struck late Friday and early Saturday, had risen to 74, with more than 100 still unaccounted for.

State officials say the tornado that struck Mayfield in Western Kentucky had a track of 227 miles – possibly making it the longest tornado track in recorded U.S. history.

In his COVID update, the governor released the following figures:

- Saturday 2,308 new cases; 55 more deaths

- Sunday 989; 37 more deaths

- Monday 1,089 new cases; 28 more deaths

Beshear said the statewide positivity rate on Monday is 8.78%.

The governor said the state’s vaccination effort is continuing to gain momentum, with 14,880 vaccinated during the weekend for first time. During that same period, 46,373 Kentuckians received boosters.

As of Monday, 2,731,731 Kentuckians are at least partially vaccinated -- 62% of the state’s population.

