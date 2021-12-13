Logan DMV Regional Office ends road skills tests

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Logan Division of Motor Vehicles Regional Office will not give driver’s license road skills tests until further notice, due to a COVID-related staffing shortage.

All other business transactions and knowledge testing will continue as normal.

Driver’s license skills testing is available at other regional offices in the area, including the Kanawha City,

Huntington, Beckley, Winfield, and Williamson Regional Offices.

