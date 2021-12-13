Advertisement

Logan DMV Regional Office ends road skills tests

(Generic image)
(Generic image)(Storyblocks.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Logan Division of Motor Vehicles Regional Office will not give driver’s license road skills tests until further notice, due to a COVID-related staffing shortage.

All other business transactions and knowledge testing will continue as normal.  

Driver’s license skills testing is available at other regional offices in the area, including the Kanawha City,

Huntington, Beckley, Winfield, and Williamson Regional Offices.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement are investigating a shooting Saturday evening.
Son charged with murder in father’s death
A 3.47 earthquake was detected Sunday afternoon in Adams County, Ohio.
3.47 magnitude earthquake detected in Adams County
The identity of a man hit and killed in a Friday night accident on Greenbrier Street has been...
Person hit and killed by vehicle identified
Police are investigating a shooting along Roane Street in Charleston
Shooting investigation underway in Charleston
Investigators say Aaron K. Scott, 35, of Ashland, Kentucky, is wanted in connection with the...
Suspect turns himself in after deadly shooting

Latest News

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear: 64 killed in 8 Ky. counties following Friday’s tornado outbreak
Antipasto Olive Tree And Catering
Antipasto boards with The Olive Tree Café
Andy Chilian Weather Pictures 12 10 21
Andy shares your weather photos on Studio 3 | Dec. 10
A Cozy Christmas Alchemy Theatre
A Cozy Christmas with Alchemy Theatre
10 Ways To Make Santa's Nice List
Ten ways to make Santa’s nice list