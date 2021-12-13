Advertisement

Man receives life sentence for Mason County murder

Frank Montgomery Long, 22, of Leon, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and robbery for his...
Frank Montgomery Long, 22, of Leon, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and robbery for his part in the shooting death of Mitchell Smith.(Mason County Prosecuting Attorney)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 12/13/21 @ 4:15 p.m.

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder case, the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

Frank Montgomery Long, 22 of Leon, received the life sentence Friday, with a recommendation of mercy. He also was sentenced to an additional 20 years on a robbery conviction. The sentences are to run consecutively.

Mitchell Smith, 36, of Leon, died in the shooting.

Another man had been charged in the case, but he was cleared after providing an alibi.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/8/21

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man’s name has been cleared, while another is expected to go before a judge later this week, in connection with a 2020 murder case.

According to the original criminal complaint, the victim, Mitchell Smith, 36, of Leon, and two others traveled to an abandoned house on Destiny Road in Leon for a drug deal with Giles Hysell. The complaint said Hysell hid in an upstairs area of the house with a gun and shot Smith when he entered.

Hysell was arrested for the murder of Smith however, as the investigation progressed, troopers found that Hysell had an alibi and he was not charged.

Frank Montgomery Long, 21, of Leon, and Samantha Young, 29, of Hometown, were also arrested in connection with Smith’s murder last year.

Long has since entered a plea agreement, pleading guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree robbery for his part in the shooting death of Smith, according to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins.

Samantha Young was also indicted for a conspiracy to commit robbery. The grand jury also added a child neglect charge due to a child being in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Long is expected to go before the judge at 9 a.m. Friday.

UPDATE: Man found dead in abandoned home with gunshot wound, troopers locate victim’s car

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement are investigating a shooting Saturday evening.
Son charged with murder in father’s death
A 3.47 earthquake was detected Sunday afternoon in Adams County, Ohio.
3.47 magnitude earthquake detected in Adams County
The identity of a man hit and killed in a Friday night accident on Greenbrier Street has been...
Person hit and killed by vehicle identified
Police are investigating a shooting along Roane Street in Charleston
Shooting investigation underway in Charleston
Investigators say Aaron K. Scott, 35, of Ashland, Kentucky, is wanted in connection with the...
Suspect turns himself in after deadly shooting

Latest News

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear: 74 killed in Ky. following Friday’s tornado outbreak
Multiple cars stolen in string of thefts throughout the village of Racine
Multiple cars stolen in string of thefts
Help wanted: W.Va. House needs help for upcoming session
Help wanted: W.Va. House needs help for upcoming session
Anthony Black had been wanted in Mason County on several charges including felony gun possession.
Man wanted in Mason County arrested in Va.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear detailed the massive destruction wrought by Friday's storms.
Ky. Gov. Beshear updates tornado devastation and COVID stats