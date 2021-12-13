Advertisement

Man wanted in connection to Charleston shooting

Thomas L. Mattox, 41, of Charleston, is wanted on malicious wounding charges, according to the...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers found Richard Brock Heffelfinger, 32, of Charleston in the 300 block of Roane Street with a gunshot wound to the back.

After investigating further, officials determined the shooting happened in the 300 block of Wyoming Street and Heffelfinger ran to Roane Street before collapsing.

Officers believe the suspect, Thomas L. Mattox, 41, of Charleston, approached the Heffelfinger and a fight took place.

Officials say Mattox then left, and shortly later came back and approached Heffelfinger.

Mattox then pulled out a firearm and shot one round towards Heffelfinger hitting him in the back.

Mattox then got into a blue Ford Fusion and took off, officials say.

A malicious wounding warrant was issued for Thomas Mattox.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications, 304-348-8111.

