Man wanted in Mason County arrested in Va.

UPDATE 12/13/21 @ 5:15 p.m.

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted on “multiple crimes” in Mason County, including felony gun possession, has been arrested, the Mason County Sheriff said Monday.

Anthony Black was arrested in Pulaski County, Virginia. He will be extradited Monday back to Mason County.

Last week, investigators said Black cut off his monitoring bracelet before he left the area.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/6/21

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Investigators in Mason County need your help finding a man on the run who faces charges, including felony gun possession.

Anthony Black cut off his monitoring bracelet, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Among the “multiple crimes” Black faces are felony gun possession, deputies say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mason County Sheriff’s Office or their local 911 agency.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.