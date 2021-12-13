Advertisement

Man wanted in Mason County arrested in Va.

Anthony Black had been wanted in Mason County on several charges including felony gun possession.
Anthony Black had been wanted in Mason County on several charges including felony gun possession.(Mason County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
UPDATE 12/13/21 @ 5:15 p.m.

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted on “multiple crimes” in Mason County, including felony gun possession, has been arrested, the Mason County Sheriff said Monday.

Anthony Black was arrested in Pulaski County, Virginia. He will be extradited Monday back to Mason County.

Last week, investigators said Black cut off his monitoring bracelet before he left the area.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/6/21

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Investigators in Mason County need your help finding a man on the run who faces charges, including felony gun possession.

Anthony Black cut off his monitoring bracelet, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Among the “multiple crimes” Black faces are felony gun possession, deputies say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mason County Sheriff’s Office or their local 911 agency.

