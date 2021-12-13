Multiple cars stolen in string of thefts

RACINE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Police in Racine are investigating multiple car thefts, after more than eight thefts or car break-ins have been reported since Thanksgiving.

“It’s very concerning; definitely has a lot of residents on edge and upset,” said Michael Hupp, the village marshal.

Hupp says some of the stolen vehicles have been recovered, while police are still searching for others.

Some of the cars were stolen, then returned before the owner woke up and saw their car missing.

“The resident woke up, and got in her car and noticed it had 100 miles more on it, and cigarette ashes and butts in the vehicle that was not theirs. They don’t smoke, but there’s cigarette ashes in the car,” Hupp said.

Thomas Hill was one of the victims of a car theft Thursday night. A few days before, his security cameras caught someone trying to open his car.

“I didn’t think nothing else about it and then the next thing I know two or three days later they stole that car around back,” Hill said.

He was lying in bed when he heard a lot of noise and police lights from his bedroom window.

“I didn’t know still what happened, and somebody called me and said, ‘Your car has been swiped,’ ” Hill said.

The car was found soon after parked at the Family Dollar, but the keys were gone.

Hill says the car taken was his old car parked behind his house that he drives in the winter.

“I did leave the keys in the ashtray, so I didn’t realize it was that bad, that people were stealing them that bad, but they have been here lately,” he said.

Hupp says they have been able to gather security camera footage from homes in the village to see some of the thefts.

“A female going around pulling door handles on cars seeing what’s unlocked what’s locked. We believe she is connected to it in some way,” Hupp said.

He’s warning people to lock their cars and keep valuables out of the vehicle.

“That’s just making it a really easy target,” Hupp said.

Hupp is working with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office with this case.

Hupp says they have suspects, but no arrests have been made.

