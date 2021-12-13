MU’s Taevion Kinsey wins CUSA award

DALLAS – Marshall University men’s basketball junior guard Taevion Kinsey was named Conference USA Player of the Week on Monday, as announced by the league office. It is his fourth-career C-USA weekly award and his first of the 2021-22 season.

Kinsey had another superb week on the court as he averaged 21 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in a pair of wins for Marshall this week. Against Bluefield University, the junior tallied 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists. He went 9-for-13 from the field in the victory on Wednesday.

On Saturday at EKU, he scored another 21 points, had seven boards and five assists as Marshall picked up its first road win of the season.

The Columbus, Ohio, native has poured at least 20 points through the basket in nine of MU’s 10 games during the 2021-22 campaign. Kinsey leads C-USA in scoring at 21.2 points per game this season, tied for 10th most in Division I men’s basketball.

The Herd is back in action on Wednesday night in Athens, Ohio, as it faces the Ohio Bobcats. Opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

