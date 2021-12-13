Advertisement

Semi hauling tanker collides with car

Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a tractor-trailer Monday morning along US 23.
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a tractor-trailer Monday morning along US 23.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car traveling north on US 23 collided with a semi hauling a tanker full of asphalt Monday morning.

Emergency crews tell WSAZ.com the accident near the Calgon Carbon plant sent the driver of the car to the hospital.

Two firefighters who happened to be driving in the area stopped at the crash scene and helped get the driver our of the car, according to Chief Harold Holley of the England Hill Fire Department.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

One northbound lane of US 23 is shut down.

Emergency crews believe the cleanup will take a few hours.

