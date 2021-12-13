Son accused of killing his father in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ray Bennett was shot and killed inside his home Saturday afternoon, according to Boone County Deputies.

Inside his home, the lights are still on and things remain relatively untouched after deputies discovered Bennett dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

For Jack Dolin, who lives just across the street, it’s a loss that ripples through the neighborhood.

“Actually, we had already heard through the scanner of a possible homicide. Basically, this is a close knit community and we all knew Ray from years of living up here,” said Dolin.”

The incident started as a car accident along Route 119 that lead law enforcement to Ray’s home on Arden Ln.

While deputies spoke with the driver of the car, 42-year-old Jeremy Bennett, deputies say he told them he had shot his dad.

Deputies have charged Jeremy Bennett with first degree murder.

Neighbors say Ray Bennett had a big impact on his community in Danville.

“He was a retired coal miner and a former president of our local union,” said Dolin.

Although nothing will bring back Dolin’s friend, those that live on Arden Ln. know Ray had an lasting impact on them, too.

“One year, I was out here shoveling snow and he came up and saw me and come up here with the four wheeler and got the snow plow and said ‘I’ll get that for you‚” said Dolin. “I hate that it happened to a good man like that.”

Boone County deputies say the investigation is still ongoing and they have not yet released a motive for what lead up to Ray Bennett death.

