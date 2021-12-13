Advertisement

Taz Sherman honored by Big 12

Taz Sherman
Taz Sherman(WDTV)
By Big 12 Conference
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRVING, Tx - West Virginia’s Taz Sherman picked up his second Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honor of the season while Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington was recognized for the first time with Newcomer of the Week.

Sherman averaged 25.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in two wins. He had game highs of 23 points against No. 15 UConn and 27 points against Kent State. The senior guard shot 54.8 percent from the floor and 50 percent from 3-point range. He has scored 20 or more points in six of 10 games this season and is second in the Big 12 with 21.8 points per game. Sherman has led the Mountaineers to a six-game winning streak and a 9-1 record.

WVU plays at Alabama-Birmingham this coming Saturday.

