Touchdowns for Turkeys | Kroger, Thundering Herd work together in food bank donation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Representatives from Kroger Mid-Atlantic and members of the Marshall University football program worked together in major food donation to the Facing Hunger Foodbank Monday.

Kroger pledged to donate 10 turkeys for every touchdown scored by the Thundering Herd during the 2021 football season.

Marshall finished the season with 55 touchdowns, leading to 550 turkeys.

However, Kroger is kicking the “extra point,” and donating an extra 100 turkeys for a total of 650.

At the event, representatives from Kroger, the Marshall football program and the food bank offloaded turkeys from a Kroger truck – transporting them into the food bank’s facility.

On an annual basis, Facing Hunger Foodbank serves nearly 130,000 individuals.

“They aren’t just here to help bring these turkeys in, they also stick around to volunteer,” said Director of Development and Communications at the Facing Hunger Foodbank. “I think it’s really important for them to get a sense of how much this means not only to us, but those that are receiving these turkeys and how great it is that they support their community.”

“It means a lot to help out in the community and give back, because it’s more than football,” Marshall running back, Rasheen Ali, said. “It’s good to come out with my teammates and help.”

Kroger pledged to donate 10 turkeys for every touchdown scored by the Thundering Herd during the 2021 football season. Marshall finished the season with 55 touchdowns. (WSAZ)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.