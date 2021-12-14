American Red Cross seeks blood donors to help tornado victims

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hundreds of families will be spending the next few weeks in shelters, even as the holidays approach, after deadly tornadoes touched down during the weekend and left a trail of destruction.

Much of the damage came to Western Kentucky.

“I did think this could be it,” said Mike Kirtner. “I really and truthfully did.”

Kirtner was staying at a hotel in Berea when the tornado warning blared overhead. He woke up at 5 a.m. to text alerts, sirens and a knock at the door.

“It was scary. It definitely got your attention pretty quickly,” he said.

He and dozens of other hotel guests were quickly ushered to a basement while storms approached nearby.

“You had different styles of dress,” he said. “Everything from house shoes to pajamas to track sweats. This had to be done quickly. They weren’t kidding around.”

Thankfully, the tornado changed course, hitting about 60 miles away. Kirtner was able to escape harm and any immediate danger, but knew how lucky he was.

Erica Mani with the American Red Cross says they could really use blood, volunteered time and financial donations to help the storm victims.

“If they want to volunteer right now, we’re actually sending volunteers from our area to go out and do everything from: drive emergency response vehicles to do damage assessment or to give out cleanup supplies,” she said.

Timing couldn’t be worse for this tragedy. Winter nights are growing colder, and thousands are still without power. Others are returning to the site of their home to find nothing but rubble.

“We’re there to provide that emotional support,” she said. “As well as the support for their health well-being, their emotional well-being, the safety and security of their surroundings.”

Cleanup and recovery efforts will likely take weeks, even months, to rebuild entire communities like Mayfield and Bowling Green.

To learn more about ways you can help, donate or contribute, click here.

Below is a statement provided by the organization:

“The American Red Cross is actively beginning large relief efforts in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri to provide safe shelter, comfort and support in the face of one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks in years. Saturday night, there were at least eight emergency shelters open in Kentucky providing safe refuge to about 190 people. Shelters are also open in Tennessee. The Red Cross has provided approximately 200 additional blood products to hospitals in response to these devastating tornadoes. We remain in close touch with our hospital partners throughout affected areas and stand ready to provide additional blood products as needed. The Red Cross is not accepting donations of food, household items or clothing — as they cannot be distributed by our teams. Right now, financial donations are the quickest and best way to get help to those who need it most, giving people the flexibility to purchase what they need.

“You can help people affected by disasters like tornadoes and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Those in areas unaffected by this tornado outbreak are urged to make an appointment today to give blood in the days and weeks ahead to help ensure blood products are available for patients wherever the need arises. Every single contribution matters. Your donation is a commitment to helping people in need and enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. To make a financial donation or schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS. You can also use the Red Cross Blood Donor app or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift today. For those interested in helping people specifically affected by the recent tornadoes, we ask that they write “Southern and Midwest Tornadoes” in the memo line of a check and mail it with a completed donation form to the address on the form or their local Red Cross chapter.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.